Parryware launches new range of water heaters

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 3: Strengthening its position in water heater segment, Parryware has introduced new water heater with digital temperature display adding to its existing range.

A handout stated that the newly added feature in the water heater allows individual to set desired temperature as per users requirement. Being India’s contemporary bathroom solution brand Parryware water heaters; that are designed to be safe, energy efficient and durable; to give a warm start to your mornings.

The latest range of water heaters are available with two functionalities – instant water heaters and storage water heaters. The water heaters are available in varied sizes starting from 1 litre to 50 litre capacity with good thermal insulation and thickened urethane integral foaming ensuring energy efficiency.

The water heaters heating element come with enamel coating making it corrosion proof and long-lasting. The water heaters come with unique feature of four folded safety protection preventing from dry heating cut-off, thermal cut-off, electric leakage insulation and high hydraulic pressure release.

On launch of new water heater range KE Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Bathroom Products Pvt Ltd said, “At Parryware, our focus is to innovate products in manner that are high on functionality and usage.”

The products come with 7 years warranty on inner tank and 2-year comprehensive warranty on the product for better customer experience. The five-star rating Parryware water heaters are available across all stores in India, starting with a price range of INR 3,499.