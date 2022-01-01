‘Nagar Kirtan’ taken out to mark Guru Gobind Singh’s Parkash Purb

Excelsior Correspondent

RS PURA, Jan 1: An impressive ‘Nagar- Kirtan’ was taken out in RS Pura today by the Sikh community members and other people in connection with the forthcoming Parkash Purb of 10th Guru of Sikhs, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, who laid down his own life and sacrificed his parents and sons for the sake of humanity and protection of right cause of community.

The ‘Nagar- Kirtan’ started from Kotli Shah Doula in the morning around 10.30 am and despite bone chilling cold, thousands of people participated in the grand religious procession.

The ‘Shobha- Yatra’ marched through various areas in R S Pura tehsil. On this occasion, people of all colours and creed participated in which noted preachers threw light on the history, life and teachings of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj. A large number of people from Hindu community also paid their obeisance to Guru. The Sikh youth displayed martial art (Ghatka) enroute and showed many feats during the `Nagar- Kirtan’. A large number of devotees were sweeping the road along Nagar-Kirtan route. The authorities had made elaborate arrangements for the `Nagar- Kirtan’ and the traffic was also diverted from the procession routes to other routes.

To greet the Nagar Kirtan, the shopkeepers and other association’s enroute had raised welcome gates. Besides, the stalls serving food items, fruits, water and juice to participants were also installed at various places by the people to serve the devotees who had taken part in Nagar Kirtan. In this regard Sarpanch Badrinath Panchayat Halqa Kotli Shah Doula organized food stall for devotees. Sarpanch. He welcomed the Shobha Yatra and distributed refreshment among the participants.

He said that Guru Gobind Singh was a symbol of courage and sacrifice who fought enemy tooth and nail. He said that great Guru sacrificed his entire family but did not give up his commitment to fight against the evil.