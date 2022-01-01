NHM employees protest, seek continuation of services

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 1: A large number of NHM employees engaged during peak of COVID-19 pandemic last year today staged a protest in front of the entrance gate of Government Medical College Jammu, demanding continuation of their services.

The protesting employees were raising slogans in support of their demands. The protestors said that they had put their lives at risk when COVID-19 hit the country. “We were deputed to several GMCs and district hospitals last year at the peak of the COVID-19 when no one wanted to leave their homes.

“We were promised that our services will be regularized if we serve during the COVID period but in the month of September, we were handed over termination letters. Later, LG Manoj Sinha personally visited us at the protest site and assured 3 months of extension in services and priority in recruitment of regular posts “they added.

A girl protestor said that the LG Manoj Sinha also cheated us. “The LG had assured us extension in services and priority in regular posts but all the assurances were verbal and no written order was passed in this connection,” she said, adding they are 1600 in number but the J&K administration has advertized only 92 posts.

She said that they wanted all 1600 employees be adjusted and their services continued under the present NHM policy.