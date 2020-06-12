Nadda says BJP committed to reservation, Paswan for putting quota laws in 9th schedule

NEW DELHI: BJP president J P Nadda asserted on Friday that his party and the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are committed to reservation, a day after the Supreme Court said quota is not a fundamental right.

While the BJP underscored its support to reservation, its ally and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan demanded that all parties should come together and put all laws related to quota in the ninth schedule of the Constitution which will preclude any legal challenge to it.

In a statement, Nadda said some people are trying to create confusion in society about reservation. (AGENCIES)