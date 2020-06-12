Eastern Ladakh: Defence Minister holds review meet with CDS, services chiefs

NEW DELHI: In the wake of ongoing border standoff between troops of India and China in Eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the chiefs of three services to review the situation.

Singh met with CDS and services chiefs on the Ladakh issue twice within a week. The last meeting was held on June 8.

As per sources in the Defence Ministry, they discussed the on-ground situation. (AGENCIES)