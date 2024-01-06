Nadda In J&K On Sunday, Will Discuss BJP’s LS Poll Strategy For J&K With Leaders

Jammu, Jan 6: BJP president J P Nadda is reaching here Sunday on a daylong tour to discuss and finalise the party’s Lok Sabha poll strategy for Jammu and Kashmir, a leader said.

Nadda will begin his tour by paying obeisance at the historic Raghunath temple in the heart of the city before chairing a meeting of senior members led by J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina at the party headquarters here.

National General Secretary, incharge J&K, Tarun Chugh will also attend the meeting along with both Member Parliaments from J&K — Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma — who have won Udhampur and Jammu seats twice for the party, respectively.

The leader quoted above said the meeting is likely to finalise the party’s candidates for the Lok Sabha elections based on an internal survey report which was recently submitted to Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The focus of the meeting would be to finalise the party strategy to counter the INDIA bloc which has hinted of putting up joint candidates against the BJP, he said.

The meeting will also discuss Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir later this month or in early February, the leader said.

He said Nadda is also scheduled to hold a separate meeting with J&K BJP president and General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul before returning to Delhi. (Agencies)