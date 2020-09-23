Satish Singh Manhas

Vision literary means, a capacity to foresee, it is a farsightedness or an imagination. Vision can be clear or it can be blurred coupled with confusion bereft of direction and clarity. But my vision of India is clear . It is need based and society oriented. It is the need of the time. Because I realise only a clear and directional vision can lead us to a grand success. Blurred vision is like a bird trying to fly without wings. Historically in Indian context whosoever have had a clear vision of India, they all succeeded in achieving their goals. Be it the establishment of catholism in today’s Goa by the Portuguese in the 16th century, establishment of empires by the mughals or under the garb of trade, conquest of India by the English.

Indians showcased the application of its vision only after 8th August 1942 leading us to the golden day of 15th August 1947 which further led us on the path of grandeur and success ever since. My vision of India is crystal clear. I visualise India as a warrior arising from the debris of illiteracy and poverty breaking the chains of corruption and terrorism and claiming its spot in the world by making its presence felt. My Vision of India is shelter for all homeless spending sleepless nights in the open, hearing to the unheard, attention to the unattended, say to the deprived, food in the shape of balanced diet to the hungry, practical gender justice, population control through stringent laws, sustainable use of natural resources, environmental protection, replenishment of water and mineral health. My Vision of India is to plant a tree so that our future generations can sit in its shade. I want to make my vision clear so that the fear becomes irrelevant. I believe if we have no vision for our self then we have nothing to live. Vision for me is not only a picture it is rather an appeal to our fellow citizens. My vision is of purpose rather than expectations and opinion. My vision is a destination; it is a focus with all efforts to reach it, to attain it. My vision is even if there is no light at the end of the tunnel, my nation must keep going. India of my vision should be a country free of corruption, free from caste based reservation, it should be disease free, and we must have equal wages for all, be they working in Govt, in private or in public sector. My Vision of India is that every Indian should be happy, respect to every type of work, high standard cleanliness and hygiene. My vision of India is peace, prosperity and truthfulness. My Vision of India is to ignite young minds for a complete social, political and economic transformation and taking the country to a new height. My Vision of India is that no child should beg, no child should be forced into a bonded labour.

My Vision of India is for special attention to the overall upbringing of girl child, to discourage the scourge of deliberate female foeticide. My Vision of India is for ending practice of religious laws and implementation of uniform civil code for all. My Vision of India is not an abstract, it is rather a lifeline. My vision of India is to see it as the biggest economic power, self reliant in energy and total food security for all. My vision is to see the tag of youngest nation goes on till centuries. My vision of India is to see many more Vishwanath Chennapa Sajjnar, Vijay Kumar and KPS Gill who can dash the rapists, smugglers and terrorists to hell thereby delivering instant justice in heinous crimes. Although Dr Abdul Kalam had invoked the doctrine of self reliance and development in his vision of India, my vision of india is to address, to redress, to progress and to built a strong fortress.

My vision of India is to remove the tag of developing since times and uplift our country to place it in the elite club of developed nations. In 21st century India need a realistic, practical and result oriented vision and so is mine of Ek Bharat Shraisht Bharat. Crying phrases and philosophical connotations are the bygone stories for India of today. I believe when all the highlights of my vision are achieved, India automatically will become a developed nation be it 2030 or 2040 as enunciated and foreseen by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in his Vision of India. In the last I would like to conclude with the line:

America roos se oonchi kre ga khde ye imarat,

ye hai mera Hindustan ye hai mera bharat

Kisi jagah pr jeete ga, kisi jagah pr hare ga bhi,

Pr ye naya Hindustan hai jenab

ghar me ghuse ga Bhi aur mare ga bhi

Jai Hin Jai Bharat, vande Matram

feedbackexcelsior@gmail.com