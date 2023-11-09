My Govt Made 4 Cr Pucca Houses For Poor But I Haven’t Made One For Myself: PM Modi

Satna, Nov 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said every vote of the electorate in Madhya Pradesh has the power of “Trishakti”, to help the BJP form government again in MP, strengthen the PM at the Centre and to keep the “corrupt” Congress away from power in the state.

Addressing a rally in Satna ahead of the November 17 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Modi said his government has made four crore pucca houses for the poor, but he has “not made even one house for himself.” “Your one vote is going to help the BJP form government in MP again. Your vote will strengthen Modi in Delhi and it will also keep the corrupt Congress a hundred miles away from power in MP. That means one vote, three wonders. It is like Trishakti,” Modi said.

The PM said after his government came to power in the country, it removed from records 10 crore fake beneficiaries created by the Congress who were taking benefits of government schemes.

Modi said that is why Congress leaders were abusing him these days, as his government’s move hit them hard.

The government has thus saved Rs 2.75 lakh crore of the people, he said.

Referring to the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Modi said, “Wherever I go nowadays, there is talk of Lord Ram’s temple being built in Ayodhya. There is a wave of happiness all over the country.” The prime minister also said, “If we have got a new Parliament building constructed, we have also built 30,000 panchayat buildings. I am happy that due to the double-engine government of the BJP, Madhya Pradesh is one of the states where lakhs of houses were built for the poor.” In Satna also, the poor people have got 1.32 lakh houses, he added.

Modi said he has taken a resolve to extend the free ration scheme for the poor, started during the COVID-19 crisis, for the next five years after December.

He further said two leaders were involved in “tearing clothes” of each other, an apparent reference to MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh over Nath’s recent “tear clothes” jibe.

Both the leaders are telling their supporters to “tear clothes” of each other, the PM said.

“They are fighting to see whose son will take over the MP Congress after getting defeated on December 3 (vote counting day). They are upsetting Madhya Pradesh in a bid to set their sons,” he said.

Praising a musical group from Satna that played a bhajan before his address, Modi said, “It is the strength and power of tunes of music which is coming out from the barrel of gun.” When the world is in the midst of crises, the sounds of bombs and guns are being heard all around, and countries like India are trying to create an impact of their idea in the world today, he said. (Agencies)