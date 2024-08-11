My Experience in Room 49

Anti-Ragging Day

Dr Akshay

In August 2012, after I began my journey as an MBBS student at one of the most prestigious Government Medical Colleges of this state, I was assigned to Room 49 in the boys’ hostel. My father, who had accompanied me for the move ensured that I was settled properly before he left. Incidentally, we met a senior student who seemed courteous and reassuring, promising my father that he would look after me. His words were sweet and comforting, filling my father with a sense of relief and confidence that I would be in good hands.

However, as soon as the reality dawned, things turned awful. The day after my father left, I noticed the uneasy reactions of other seniors when I mentioned my room number. Whenever I told them I was staying in Room 49, they would either turn their heads away or switched their expressions to one of concern and pity. Some even warned me to be cautious, though they didn’t elaborate on their reasons. This left me feeling apprehensive, but I brushed it off, attributing their reactions to be mere over-caution.

That evening, the senior who had initially appeared so kind began to show his true colours. The very same day my father left, this senior, who had promised to take care of me, began a campaign of torment and abuse. The shift in his behaviour was shocking and sudden. He turned into a tyrant, using every opportunity to harass and humiliate me. Whenever he had had a fight with his girlfriend, he vented his frustration on me. His methods of punishment were both bizarre and cruel. One night, he forced me to hold my ears and squat like a rooster from 2 AM to 4 AM. Another time, he ordered me to fill a Mountain Dew bottle cap with water from the ground floor and bring it back to the third floor where our room was situated. I had to repeat this demeaning task until the bucket, he had placed on the third floor was filled to the brim. Each trip was exhausting, and the entire ordeal was designed to break my spirit.

The abuse was relentless and profoundly affected my experience as a medical student. I lived in constant fear, my mind always on edge, wondering what new form of torment awaited me. The psychological impact was immense. I developed flashbacks and a heightened startle response, particularly at night traumatised me, plaguing me until 2017. Worse still was the lasting fear of the senior who had abused me. Whenever I saw him, I would start shivering and experience palpitations, symptoms akin to a panic attack. The mere sight of him triggered intense anxiety and fear, haunting me for years.

My mental health suffered greatly from 2012 to 2017. Unfortunately, I did not seek the help of a mental health care professional during that time. However, I have since recovered from that dark period and am now pursuing an MD at a renowned institution in the same state.

This relentless torment and torture changed me fundamentally. I was no longer the person I once was, nor the person I had hoped to become. The terror of Room 49 left a deep scar on my psyche, affecting my confidence and sense of self-worth. My dreams and aspirations seemed to crumble under the weight of the abuse I endured. The experience left me feeling isolated and lost, my spirit broken by the cruelty I had faced.

While reflecting on those years, I firmly believe that educational institutions must enforce strict anti-ragging measures to ensure a safe and supportive environment for all students. No one should have to endure the horrors that I did. The abuse I suffered in Room 49 is a stark reminder of the damage that unchecked bullying and harassment can cause. It is imperative that colleges act promptly against such culprits to protect their students and prevent similar tragedies from occurring.

Room 49 was not just a room; it was a place of terror and torment that left an indelible mark on my life. The experience highlights the urgent need for a change, for a commitment to creating a safe and nurturing environment for every student, notwithstanding his attributes.

Only then can we ensure that no one else has to suffer as I did, and that every student can pursue their dreams without fear.

Hence, I propose some of the suggestive Measures for Newcomers Living in Hostels for the first time

* Know Your Rights and Resources:

– Familiarize yourself with the anti-ragging policies of your institution.

– Keep emergency contact numbers handy, including those of hostel wardens and anti-ragging committees.

* Build a Support Network:

Connect with other newcomers and form a supportive group.

Stay in touch with your family and friends, sharing your experiences regularly.

Stay Alert and Assertive:

Be cautious of overly friendly seniors and trust your instincts if something feels off.

Politely but firmly set boundaries and do not hesitate to refuse any inappropriate demands.

* Seek Help Immediately:

If you experience or witness ragging, report it to the authorities immediately.

Do not suffer in silence; seek support from counselors and support groups if needed.

* Create a Safe Environment:

– Encourage a culture of respect and inclusivity among your peers.

– Participate in or organize awareness programs about the dangers of ragging and the importance of a safe hostel environment.