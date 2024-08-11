Traffic suspended for 4 hrs on NH, bridge damaged

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN/POONCH, Aug 11: Traffic was suspended on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway for about four hours after landslides in Ramban sector while a portion of bridge was partially damaged due to flash flood in Darungali Nallah in Poonch district today.

Official sources said that due to rain and landslide during morning hours today, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked at Mehar, Cafeteria Morh and Seri near Ramban at around 7 am. A large number of vehicles remained stranded for long. The right tube of the highway was blocked at Seri due to mudslides. Some stranded light motor vehicles were diverted to old Maitra road. As the weather improved, the road was restored at around 11.20 am. Shri Amarnath Yatra was also disrupted due to highway blockade.

Meanwhile, reports said that due to heavy rain and flash flood last night, a portion of Drungali Nalla bridge on Poonch- Nangali Sahib- Mandi Road was washed away after which traffic movement was suspended and later diverted to main Poonch –Surankote- Jammu highway and Bandi-Chechian link road .

This bridge near Dera Nangali Sahib Gurdwara was also damaged in 2014 floods after which it was temporarily restored but last night after heavy rainfall in Poonch, a corner of this bridge was washed away.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Tahir Mustafa Malik and the Officer Commanding GREF, MK Sharma reached the site today to assess the situation. The ADC claimed that repair/ restoration work on the damaged portion of the bridge is being launched and every effort will be made to complete the work before the upcoming Chhari Yatra to Mandi. He said Chhari Yatra to Budha Amarnath Ji shrine is a significant religious event in the region, and the restoration of the bridge is crucial to facilitate the movement of devotees. He said the movement of any type of vehicle has been stopped over this bridge.