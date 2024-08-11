Drugs worth Rs 12 lakh, pistol seized from train

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 11: Government Railway Police (GRP) Jammu today recovered 10 kilograms of Ganja worth around Rs 12 lakh and a pistol from a train here.

SSP Railways Shailendra Singh said that the consignment and the weapon were recovered by a GRP team during surprise checking of a Jammu-bound train on its arrival at the Railway Station Jammu.

Accordingly, he said, an FIR number 09/2024 under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS and 3/25 of the Arms Act has been registered at Police Station GRP Jammu and further investigation taken up.