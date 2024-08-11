Kumar appointed PS to Chouhan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 11: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of 2012 batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer Ravinder Kumar as the Private Secretary (PS) to the Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

An order issued in this regard by the Department of Personnel &Training said, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the curtailment of tenure of Ravinder Kumar as Deputy Secretary in the Drinking Water & Sanitation under the Central Staffing Scheme.”

“The Committee has also approved the appointment of Ravinder Kumar as Private Secretary to the Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare at the level of Deputy Secretary with effect from the date of assumption of the charge of the post for a period up to April 18, 2028 or on co-terminus basis with the Minister or till he ceases to function as Private Secretary to the Minister or until further orders, whichever event occurs the earliest,” the order further said.