My Doors Are Open For Hurriyat, Jamat: Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Sep 20: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday said his doors are always open for Hurriyat, Jamaat-e-Islami and others who believe in the Constitution of India.

“My doors are open for every one either he is from Hurriyat, Jamaat-e-Islami or any other party provided they accept the constitution of India”, Bukhari told media persons in Jammu Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

He said, “Anybody can join his Apni Party who is not involved in terrorism activities, not doing communal politics and not involved in drug mafia…all are welcome to my party for that my doors are always open.”

When he was asked whether he is in touch with Jamaat-e-Islami, Bukhari said, “Being a resident I am in touch with all the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

Regarding elections that are not being announced in Jammu and Kashmir, Bukhari said democracy is the biggest need of this country and it is the strength of the nation.

“Democracy comes from the people who choose an elected government”, he said and added, “Democracy is the base of this country.”Earlier addressing a gathering, Bukhari said destiney of people of Jammu and Kashmir lies with New delhi. (Agencies)