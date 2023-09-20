Jammu CB Charge Sheets Cheat Defrauding Unemployed Youth On Pretext Of Govt Job

JAMMU, Sep 20: The Economic Offences Wing of Jammu Crime Branch on Wednesday charge-sheeted a fraudster in the Court of law for defrauding the complainant and other unemployed youth on the pretext of arranging Govt. jobs either in MES, Railway or Bank after he induced them that he was an influential person.

The 104 Page chargesheet was produced in the Court of law for judicial determination.

The Crime Branch spokesman said that the case was registered on a written complaint lodged by Manzoor Ahmed of Nan Dhryouth, Tehsil Khara, District Doda wherein it was alleged that the complainant and other victims are residents of far flung area of Tehsil Khara

District Doda belongs to poor families and are unemployed.

The accused Sher Ali of Dangdevpur, Tehsil Mahreen, District Kathua motivated them that he was an influential man and would get all of them employed in MES (Military Engineering Services), Railway or Bank.

On this pretext, the accused as per the complainant collected huge amounts of Rs 5.50 lakhs from the complainant and other victims and later cheated them.

On receipt of the complaint, he said that a preliminary verification was initiated and the allegations were prima-facie established and subsequently, the instant case was registered for in-depth investigation. Relevant record was seized, statement of witnesses recorded under section 161 Cr.PC and 164 Cr.PC, Scientific, Circumstantial and other Material evidence was gathered and offences of cheating against the accused for luring the complainant and other unemployed youth victims on the pretext of arranging Govt. jobs have been established. (Agencies)