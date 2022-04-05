Muslims in India safer than Pakistan: Vinod Tawdey

BJP working for betterment of society: Sood

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR Apr 5: Maintaining that Muslims in India are safer than in Pakistan BJP national general secretary, Vinod Tawdey today said that Narendra Modi led Government has taken many steps for the welfare of the community.

Tawdey along with ,co incharge J&K Ashish Sood and BJP’s general secretary (organization), Ashok Koul who is on two days tour to Kashmir held a meeting with BJP leaders of Kashmir unit at Chruch Lane here today.

While addressing party workers Tawdey said BJP Government led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is working for 130 crore people of this largest democracy in the world and ensuring that all states from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and North East to Gujarat are developed on same pattern and its people get equal opportunities of development and prosperity.

He said that a BJP activist never takes rest and works whole year for the common masses. PM Modi is the only Prime Minister who spent Diwali and visited the Valley during floods.

Taking a dig at the Congress for ruining India after ruling for 60 years, Tawdey said BJP is the only party that has managed to keep the flock together. He said every Muslim feels secure under the BJP’s rule and more steps will be taken for the safety and security of Muslims across India.

Hitting out at the previous regimes, he said at one time Kashmir used to be known for large-scale corruption, anarchy, shady land deals, irregularities in giving jobs, among others.

On the occasion Ashish Sood said that BJP has come a long way from gaining the confidence of common masses and this can purely be attributed to the hard work and sacrifices of party workers. He insisted that the BJP as a political party was not framed to make personal gains, but to take big steps towards the realization of greater dreams, for the betterment of the society, for the welfare of the last person standing in the row and for making the nation as the world leader.

BJP’s general secretary (Organization) Ashok Kaul also addressed the meeting.