BJP receives shot in arm as Surinder Choudhary with supporters joins party

Hitlers of J&K have been exposed: Chug

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 5: BJP got another shot in its arm today when former general secretary of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Ex MLC Surinder Choudhary along with his supporters joined the party here, in presence of its national general secretary, in charge J&K and Ladakh UTs Tarun Chug at party headquarters.

BJP J&K president, Ravinder Raina, national secretary, Dr Narinder Singh, former Dy. CM Kavinder Gupta, J&K BJP general secretaries, Vibodh Gupta and Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, senior leader Devender Rana, secretary Arvind Gupta, Protocol in charge Sanjay Khanna, Sanjay Baru, Dinesh Sharma, Capt (retd) Balkrishan, Narinder, Chottu Ram and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

Welcoming them into party Tarun Chugh said that the development agenda of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has ushered in a new era following which BJP has been gaining popularity in the Union Territory.

Focusing his attack on Abdullah and Mufti families, Chugh said the Hitlers of J&K have been exposed because they promoted family business and exploited the State resources in the last six decades. He said the struggle launched by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee to give honour and respect to the people of J&K has reached fruition under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

He took a dig at Pakistan saying baffled by the peace process initiated by Modi Government in Kashmir it has resorted to attacks on civilians and security forces under desperation.

Ravinder Raina welcomed Surinder Choudhary and others into the party fold and said that the area earlier witnessed the strong movements in the difficult time when permit was required to enter the Jammu & Kashmir. He said that Praja Parishad, Jana Sangh movement was strong even at that time in the region, when one was thrown behind bars for just raising slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and hoisting the “Tiranga”.

He said that the residents of these areas are strong nationalists who fought against the atrocities at the behest of NC, Congress etc. He said that it gives immense pleasure to welcome a strong leader from that area. He spoke of various benefits to the common masses like ring roads, development projects as well as construction of bunkers etc.

Vibodh Gupta conducted the programme proceedings. He said that Surinder Choudhary is a towering personality who was a key leader of PDP.

Surinder Choudhary complimented the senior party leadership for the warm welcome. He said that creation of Nowshera and Sunderbani as separate constituencies has been welcomed by the people. He said that he joined the BJP due to the love and affection of people and public emotions.