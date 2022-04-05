NHM contractual employees demand continuation of services

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 5: Contractual employees of the National Health Mission (NHM) today held a protest demonstration, here near Press Club, demanding continuation of their services in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Jammu.

The protest was joined by contractual employees drawn from various parts of Jammu region. They raised slogans to press for the continuation of their services. The protesting employees said that the Government is exercising a “use and throw” policy with NHM employees.

“The Government is exercising a ‘use and throw’ policy with us. During the peak of first wave of Covid-19 when nobody was ready to come out of their homes, we worked with full dedication, risking our lives,” said a protesting NHM employee.

He said, “We were promised that if we served in the best way during the COVID period, we will be regularised in the services. But instead of regularisation, they threw us out after using us during the worst COVID period and only on the intervention of the LG, we were given extension of 6 months with the promise to give us priority in regular services.”

The protesting employees said now their extension period is going to end on April 7 but no decision has yet been taken by the authorities on continuation of their services or regularisation, thereby ignoring their services during which they helped save hundreds of COVID-19 patients.