Dr Jitendra, CM Shivraj Chouhan release MP Governance Report

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Apr 5: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also Incharge Ministry of Personnel (DoPT /DARPG), and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the State governance report titled “Madhya Pradesh Sushasan and Development Report-2022”.

The programme was attended by all the Union Ministers from Madhya Pradesh, including Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Virender Kumar and Faggan Singh Kulaste as well as senior bureaucrats from the Central and State Governments.

While complementing the Madhya Pradesh State Government for coming out with a comprehensive report and working in close collaboration with the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances in the Union Ministry of Personnel, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Union Ministry of Personnel has been constantly endeavouring to pick up the best practices followed by each State and then motivate the other State Governments to replicate the same practices respectively.

He complimented Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for having pulled out the State of Madhya Pradesh from the dubious stigma of being a “BIMARU” State to a highly progressive State excelling most of the other States of the country in several indices like the agriculture-index.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan appreciated the Modi Government’s efforts in coming out with several governance reforms. He also hailed Dr Jitendra Singh for his constant and consistent focus to develop vision for India @2047.

The Union Minister said that the ultimate objective of good governance is to bring ease of living in the life of a common man. He said that in 2014, at the time of formation of the Government at the centre, the Grievance Cell of the Government of India used to receive two lakh grievances in a year, but today, the number of received grievances has gone up to 265 lakh in a year, which means that the Government is prompt and follows a timeline with 95-98 percent disposal rate per week.

Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted initiative by the Government, under which, IAS officers are required to do a three-month stint at the Centre and then move to their respective State cadre. “This, in turn, helps them understand every aspect of the programmes and flagship schemes and replicate the same at the State level. It also helps the effort to connect States and Centre, which has always been stressed upon by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it was proved by the performance of the officers during Corona pandemic,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the next 25 years will decide about where will India be standing and what will be its stature when the country celebrates 100 years of its Independence. He said that our plan of action for these 25 years is very important.