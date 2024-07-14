Musk says 2 people tried to kill him over past 8 months

WASHINGTON, July 14: US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, amid the shooting at former US President Donald Trump’s rally, said on Sunday that he has been tried twice in the past 8 months.

“Dangerous times ahead. Two people (separate occasions) have already [tried to kill me] … They were arrested with guns about 20 mins drive from Tesla HQ in Texas,” Musk said on his social media.

Earlier in the day, media footage showed that gunfire erupted at Trump’s speech, after which he had blood on the right side of his head as US Secret Service agents escorted him off the stage. Trump is safe and doing fine, media added.

Media also reported that the shooting is being investigated as an assassination attempt and that the shooter was killed by US Secret Service agents.

(UNI)