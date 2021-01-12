Mumbai blasts perpetrators enjoying 5-star hospitality under State protection: Jaishankar

UNITED NATIONS: India on Tuesday asserted that the international community must not allow terrorism to be justified and terrorists glorified as it told the UN Security Council that the crime syndicate responsible for the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts is given not just State protection but enjoying 5-star hospitality, a thinly-veiled reference to the D-company head Dawood Ibrahim believed to be hiding in Pakistan. (AGENCIES)
