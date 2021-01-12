E-portal to file tax evasion complaints launched

NEW DELHI: The Government has launched an automated dedicated e-portal to receive and process complaints of tax evasion, foreign undisclosed assets as well as complaints regarding benami properties.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has launched the website “taking another step towards e-governance and encouraging participation of citizens as stakeholders in curbing tax evasion,” said the Finance Ministry.

The public can now file a Tax Evasion Petition through a link on the website of the http:///www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/ under the head “File complaint of tax evasion/undisclosed foreign asset/ benami property.” (AGENCIES)