UK hails India’s religious diversity, inclusive tradition in Parliament debate

LONDON: The UK Government on Tuesday praised India’s religious diversity and its “rich tapestry of religious minorities alongside its sizable Hindu majority” during a debate in the House of Commons complex and highlighted the important work being done to promote UK-India interfaith dialogue on tackling shared global challenges.

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Minister Nigel Adams, who responded to a debate entitled “India: Persecution of Minority Groups” on behalf of the Government as the Minister for Asia, assured MPs that any “difficult issues” around human rights are raised in a free and open manner with Indian counterparts at the ministerial and consular level as he reiterated that India’s secular Constitution guarantees equal rights to all citizens. (AGENCIES)