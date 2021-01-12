LONDON: The UK Government on Tuesday praised India’s religious diversity and its “rich tapestry of religious minorities alongside its sizable Hindu majority” during a debate in the House of Commons complex and highlighted the important work being done to promote UK-India interfaith dialogue on tackling shared global challenges.
Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Minister Nigel Adams, who responded to a debate entitled “India: Persecution of Minority Groups” on behalf of the Government as the Minister for Asia, assured MPs that any “difficult issues” around human rights are raised in a free and open manner with Indian counterparts at the ministerial and consular level as he reiterated that India’s secular Constitution guarantees equal rights to all citizens. (AGENCIES)
UK hails India’s religious diversity, inclusive tradition in Parliament debate
