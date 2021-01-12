Anupam Kher meets Amitabh Bachchan to present his book on KBC set

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher met megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday to present his book ‘Your Best Day Is Today’.

After the physical launch of his book, the ‘Saaransh’ actor opted to present his book to the megastar of Bollywood ‘Amitabh Bachchan’. Taking it to his social media handles, Kher shared a snippet of meeting the star with a series of pictures from the set of TV show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

“It was my privilege and honour to present my book #YourBestDayIsToday to someone who is an inspiration to millions of Indians all over the world @amitabhbachchan,” wrote the two time National Film Award winner.

Appreciating the greatness of senior Bachchan, he added “He is so encouraging and generous with his compliments. Loved his sentence, ” Are Bhai! Aap itni saari cheezein kaise kar lete hain? Seekhna padega!” (Oh brother! How do you do so many things? Have to learn) I desperately wanted to reply, Amit ji! Kyu taang kheech rahe ho?) (Amit sir, why are you pulling my leg?) Jai Ho!”

Earlier on Saturday, the book launch of ‘Your Best Day Is Today’ was joined by the renowned delegates and celebrities such as Parineeti Chopra, Neerja Birla (spouse of Kumar Manglam Birla) with her children, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Indian motivational speaker and author Gaur Gopal Das, Indian Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and many others. (AGENCY)