Muharram procession concludes peacefully in Drass

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Aug 13: The procession of 25th Muharram which saw the participation of a large number of people, concluded peacefully in Drass today.

The district administration had made tight security arrangements for the mourning procession of Hazrat Imam Zayn al- Abidin. People from Kargil town and adjoining villages reached Drass under the banner of Anjuman Jamiyat Ul Ullama Isna Ashriya Kargil to participate in the procession.

Around five thousand people from various parts of Kargil district reached Drass and participated in the Muharram procession. There was no report of clash or any untoward incident and the whole procession concluded peacefully.