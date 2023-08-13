West Indies beat India by eight wickets to win T20 series

Lauderhill, Aug 13:

West Indies defeated India by eight wickets in the series-deciding fifth and final T20 International to win the series by 3-2 here on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav made a 45-ball 61 to guide India to 165 for nine against the West Indies after opting to bat. Tilak Varma made 27 off 18 balls. For West Indies, Romario Shepherd (4/31) was the pick of the bowlers.

Chasing the target, Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran orchestrated a masterful partnership. King’s unbeaten 85 off 55 deliveries and Pooran’s 47 off 35 balls ensured the West Indies’ victory with 12 balls to spare. Arshdeep Singh and Tilak Varma took a wicket each for India, but the West Indies proved to be the better side. The series ended with a thrilling clash, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. With this win, West Indies secured the T20I series victory, showcasing their dominance on home turf.

Brief Scores:

India: 165 for 9 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 61, Tilak Varma 27; Romario Shepherd 4/31).

West Indies: 171 for 2 in 18 overs (Brandon King 85 not; Tilak Varma 1/17). (PTI)