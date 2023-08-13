Kupwara District Squash C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KUPWARA, Aug 13: Kupwara District Squash Championship organized by Kupwara District Squash Rackets Association in collaboration with J&K Squash Rackets Association under ‘My Youth My Pride’ initiative by J&K Sports Council concluded here today.

In the two day-long event, there were around 85 players from different schools participated in different categories. Mudasir Hassan, founder member of Squash in Jammu and Kashmir presided as chief guest during the concluding ceremony while Tahir Qadiri and Saba Nisar were present as guests of honour.

Later, dignitaries distributed medals and trophies among the winner, runner-up and third place participants.

Those who won medals in different categories were in (Men); Sajad Ahmad won Gold, Tahir Ahmad won Silver and Javed Khan won Bronze medal. In the Women category; Syed Tanva won Gold, Aamina Qayoom won Silver and Jahia Rehman won Bronze medal. In under-19 boys; Ajaz Hassan won Gold, Sajid Bhat won Silver and Khalid Bhat won Bronze while in under-19 girls; Rehana Fayaz won Gold, Ayesha Lateef won Silver and Sahiba Zahoor won Bronze.

In boys under 17; Jahangir Bashir won Gold, Adnan Rashid won Silver and Numan Wani won Bronze. In under-17 girls; Safia Sajad won Gold, Razia Khan won Silver and Zehra Nabi won Bronze medal.