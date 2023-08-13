LG attends DIPR’s ‘Jashn-e-Azadi’, a musical tribute to freedom fighters, martyrs

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended Jashn-e-Azadi, a musical tribute to freedom fighters and martyrs, organized by the Department of Information and Public Relations at Zabarwan Park here.

In his address, the Lt Governor shared the remarkable transformational journey of Jammu Kashmir and paid homage to the Freedom Fighters, bravehearts of J&K Police and Security Forces.

He said the events like ‘Jashn-e-Azadi’ reflects the paradigm shift in development and achievements that were essentially considered unimaginable before August 2019.

“There is no greater love than the love for the motherland. The overwhelming participation of citizens of J&K in Tiranga Yatra, Har Ghar Tiranga, Meri Maati Mera Desh and other events reflects people’s pure love, commitment and dedication to nation building,” the Lt Governor said.

He said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K has witnessed unprecedented progress in diverse sectors, which is inclusive and equitable.

”Peace, social harmony, unity and brotherhood have fueled rising aspirations in the society and gave the people enviable strength and self-confidence,” he said.

At the event, the Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the UT Administration towards the welfare and empowerment of all sections of the society.

“Our dedication towards welfare of underprivileged, policy reforms aimed at upliftment of youth, farmers, women and expansion of welfare coverage has ensured widespread access to better facilities, ease of living and growth of areas that were under-developed,” the Lt Governor said.

”Our present and future is full of potential and prosperity”, the Lt Governor said. He called upon the people of J&K for new resolve to realize the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Renowned Artists from J&K evoked the spirit of patriotic fervor through their captivating performances. A laser show display depicted the unprecedented development of J&K across the sectors.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Prerna Puri, Secretary, Information Department; Sh Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Minga Sherpa, Director, Information Department, senior officials of UT and Police Administration, prominent citizens, artistes and youth in large numbers were present.