Army organizes Volleyball, Kho-Kho matches for girls

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Aug 13: India Army organized a three day long sports competition in Mendhar area of the Poonch district with an aim to empower girls and women of the remote areas.

The three days sports competition was held between August 10 to 12 in Poonch for girls and women to participate in physical education, physical activity and sports at all levels and also to promote gender equality.

Final day of the sports event witnessed a neck to neck fight between the teams from Mendhar and Sagra in Volleyball and Kho-kho events. In strongly contested final Volleyball and Kho-Kho matches, Mendhar girl’s high school team out-shined the girl’s team from Sagra.

The participants and the spectators applauded the relentless efforts of the Indian Army to empower the women of these remote areas by organizing such events.