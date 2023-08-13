Tiranga rally reply to those who claimed none will hold tricolour if Art 370 was revoked: LG

Sinha leads rally at Dal lake, people in large numbers join

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Aug 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said the massive participation in the Tiranga Rally is a reply to those who once claimed none would hold the Tri-colour in Kashmir if Article 370 was revoked.

Without naming former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Sinha while leading a Tiranga Rally in Srinagar said that those saying nobody will raise the National flag in J&K must have realised every youth loves the Tri-colour.

“Tiranga in every hand today and the great enthusiasm among the people in the rally is what every Kashmiri yearned for the years together. Huge participation in today’s rally is a big answer to those who once claimed that no one in the Valley would pick up the Tri-colour if Article 370 was revoked,” he said.

Mehbooba in 2017, two years before the abrogation of Article 370, had said that if the special provisions of the J&K are tinkered with there would be no body in Kashmir to hold the tricolour.

Led by the LG, hundreds of men, women and children besides officials from the security and civil administration were seen marching with the Tri-colour on the Boulevard.

Speaking after flagging off the mega Tiranga Rally at the famed Dal lake here, Sinha said that the biggest change is that every person wants to protect the pride of the Tri-colour and contribute to the development of J&K and the nation.

He said that every youth of Jammu and Kashmir loves and protects the pride of the Tri-colour.

The LG said together, J&K is marching towards a brighter future. “People from all walks of life are working with one resolve- to shape the future of J&K and contribute to the journey of Viksit Bharat. All are united in emotion- may our beloved and victorious Tri-colour fly high in the world, he added.

“Let us walk together, let our hearts beat together, this is the resolve of Tiranga Yatra that binds every section of the society in one emotion. From Pulwama to Poonch, from Kulgam to Kathua, from Jammu to Srinagar, all houses in 20 districts are celebrating and hoisting Tri-colour”, Sinha said.

The LG said the tricolor represents the dreams of our freedom fighters and martyrs.

“I bow to all the great personalities who had made invaluable contributions and fought till their last breath for the progress and prosperity of the nation,” he said.

At SKICC, the Lt Governor administered the Prime Minister’s ‘Panch Pran’ pledge to the public representatives, officials and citizens who gathered in huge numbers to participate in the Tiranga Yatra.

