Mega cultural event witnesses overwhelming public response at Bahu Plaza

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 13: Under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), in collaboration with Directorate of Tourism Jammu and J&K Academy of Art Culture and Languages, organized a ‘Mega Cultural Event’ under the Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Meri Maati Mera Desh initiative of the Government to celebrate and imbibe Patriotic feelings and Nationalism amongst the citizens.

The event received overwhelming response with a huge audience enjoying the musical presentations in the picturesque Central Park, Bahu Plaza, Jammu amid tricolor illumination in the surroundings, adding to the patriotic fervour and celebratory zeal among the visitors.

The event was attended by Additional Director General of Police, Mukesh Singh; Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; DIG Jammu Shakti Pathak; Director Tourism Jammu, Vivekanand Rai; Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa; SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli; Vice Chairman JDA, Shiv Kumar Gupta; Secretary J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Bharat Singh Manhas; Joint Director Information, Atul Gupta, Joint Director Information (Hq) Naresh Kumar and Joint Director Tourism, Sunaina Sharma Mehta, besides officers and officials of Information Department, Directorate of Tourism Jammu.

The Event commenced with lighting of the traditional lamp by the dignitaries followed by flute performance and patriotic group songs by renowned artists from different parts of Jammu region.

Director Tourism Jammu, Vivekanand Rai extended warm wishes to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of 77th Independence Day of India. He hoped that such events shall help in instilling patriotism amongst the citizens.

Joint Director Information, Atul Gupta also extended warm wishes to the people on the occasion of 77th Independence Day and said the main objective of organising Mega Cultural Event was to promote local culture and a sense of patriotism among the citizens.

While detailing the significance of the event, the Joint Director Tourism informed that the ‘Mega Cultural Event’ was organized to celebrate the spirit of patriotism and nationalism under the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ initiatives launched by the Government. She extended warm wishes to the people on the occasion of the 77th Year of Independence of our country.

As the nation celebrates its 77th year of independence, the ‘Mega Cultural Event’ served as a platform for citizens to come together and bask in the richness of their cultural diversity. Attendees enjoyed the range of performances, artistic displays, and interactive exhibits that showcased the essence of the region’s cultural tapestry. Other added features of the event were the 360° Virtual Reality Tour arranged for the visitors by the Directorate of Tourism Jammu, Handloom/Handicraft stalls, stalls of JKRLM and the tricolored theme illumination of the entire event arena and a selfie point by DIPR.

Major highlights of the program were patriotic song presentations, solo and group songs, dances on patriotic themes, instrumental performances by the Artists of Information Department, J&K cultural Academy.

Among others present on the occasion included Dr. Vikas Sharma, Deputy Director Information Jammu; Abdul Jabbar, Deputy Director Tourism Jammu; Sugandhi Banotra, Assistant Director Tourism Jammu; Mohammad Arif Lone Assistant Director Tourism NHW Batote, Ambika Bali, Assistant Director Tourism Katra and Mukesh Kumar Field Publicity Officer Jammu.