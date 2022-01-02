Mughal roads closed following fresh snowfall

SRINAGAR, Jan 2: Srinagar-Ladakh and historical Mughal road connecting Shopian district in south Kashmir with Rajouri in Jammu region were closed for vehicular traffic due to fresh snowfall, a traffic official said.

They said the traditional Mughal road, which was closed since December 23, 2021 following the fresh snowfall at Bafliaz and peer Ki Gali, received another spell of snow on Saturday. The snow clearance operation could not be taken up due to the slippery road conditions, the official added.

Srinagar-Ladakh road was also closed for the moment of traffic following owing to fresh snowfall at Sonamarg, Gumri, Captain more, Zojila pass and at Drass.

They said about 3-4 inches of snow had accumulated on the road and the men from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) had pressed into service with sophisticated machines to clean the snow from the highway.

Meanwhile, Srinagar-Jammu National highway was open for traffic from either side for light motor vehicles while heavy motor vehicles will be allowed to move from Jammu to Srinagar.

Kupwara-Keran road in north Kashmir was also closed for vehicular traffic following another spell of snowfall. The snow clearance operation is going on, the official said and added the road is likely to be put through by the evening.

Snow clearance operations were also going on at Bandipora-Gurez and Tulail road to restore the traffic movement, according to sources. (Agencies)