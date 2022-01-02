Fire breaks out at electronic goods complex in Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Jan 2: A massive fire broke out at a commercial complex of electronic goods in Nowgam Budshah Nagar in Srinagar, causing extensive damage to the property, Fire and Emergency services said.

They said the fire broke out at a congested four-story commercial complex of Rather Electronic Stores of Havells Galaxy at Nowgam in uptown Srinagar early Sunday and engulfed the entire building.

Electronic goods of Air Conditions, Washing Machines, fans, wires besides other electric gadgets were extensively damaged due to the fire, they said.

It took six fire tenders to douse the flames, they said and added, no one was injured in the incident. The fire fighting operation lasted more than four hours.

The cause of the fire is believed to be the electric short circuit, they added.