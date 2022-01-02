Minimum Temperature Improves In J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Jan 2: Overnight cloud cover has increased the minimum temperature throughout Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Sunday as the weather office has predicted another spell of rain/snow between January 5 and 6, a Met Department official said.

On Sunday, Srinagar recorded 0.3, Pahalgam minus 1.7 and Gulmarg minus 6.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures.

Drass town of Ladakh registered minus 9.0, Leh minus 7.4 and Kargil minus 10.2 as the minimum.

Jammu city had 7.7, Katra 7.5, Batote 4.2, Banihal 0.6 and Bhaderwah 3.0 as the night’s lowest temperature. (Agencies)