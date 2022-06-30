Mughal Road closed after landslide at DKG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 30: Mughal Road remained closed during the whole day today after land-sliding near Dera Ki Gali (DKG) ahead of Thannamandi.

Reports said a portion of road was extensively damaged after land slide near DKG between Thannamandi and Bafliaz during early hours today. The restoration work was launched during the day and it remained in progress the while day.

A vehicle bearing registration No. JK02U- 1400 was stuck in the land sliding area since last night and was pulled out by police. All the passengers remained safe.

The administration tried its best but could not be able to restore the road by this evening.

Tehsildar Thannamandi Sahil Ali Shah, SDPO Thannamandi Imtiaz Hussain ans SHO Thannamandi Shoket Hussain were supervising road clearance work at the site. Till last report, road was still closed for traffic and traffic of Mughal road was diverted from Bufliaz via Bhimber Gali.