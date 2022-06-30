Sat raises concern over erratic water supply in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 30: A deputation led by former Minister and Ex MLA Jammu West, Sat Sharma (CA) met Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti, Manish Bhat and raised concern over erratic water supply in many areas of Jammu. Officials of Jal Shakti Department including Executive Engineer, Vijay Kumar Gupta, TO Ashwani Gupta, JE Ajay Kumar Dutta, district president, BJP Munish Khajuria, BJP treasurer, Prabhat Singh, Bawa Sharma, district general secretaries, BJP Karan Sharma and Rajesh Gupta, Mandal presidents, Keshav Chopra and Raveesh Mengi, Sanjay Bhat, Vinod Wazir and Sangeeta Verma were also present in the meeting.

Highlighting the issue Sat Sharma said that many areas of Jammu city are facing problems related to water supply and there are several areas where supply is interrupted from several days, he said. He raised his serious concern over erratic water supply in the whole Jammu. He said in this season when there is a dire need of water, people are facing acute shortage of water supply which has created chaotic situations in many parts of Jammu city .

Sharma said that areas including Janipur, Rehari Colony, Subash Nagar, Talab Tillo, Jammu City and other areas falling under Municipal limits of Jammu are facing this crisis and the department must intervene to solve the problems as soon as possible so that people could get relief in this time when the humidity is at its peak.

Manish Bhat after hearing to the BJP leaders said that the Department is working on stabilizing the water supply and said that it will be solved as soon as possible.