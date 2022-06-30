IAF rescues Israeli national in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, June 30: An Israeli national was rescued last evening from a high altitude area of Zanskar Valley by Indian Air Force (IAF). Click here to watch video

A defence spokesperson said that pilots from the helicopter unit based at Air Force Station Leh, evacuated Pnina Kuperman, an Israeli national, having difficulty in breathing, from a remote high altitude village called Hangkar in the Zanskar Valley, braving strong winds & adverse flying conditions.

He said the patient is at a local hospital and is stable.