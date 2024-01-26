JAMMU, Jan 23: The vital Mughal Road connecting the Kashmir Valley with the Pir Panjal region has been closed for traffic following a fresh bout of snowfall.
Several inches of snow were recorded around Pir Ki Gal area on the highway overnight, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures and suspend vehicular movement.
Mughal Road Closed After Fresh Bout Of Snowfall
JAMMU, Jan 23: The vital Mughal Road connecting the Kashmir Valley with the Pir Panjal region has been closed for traffic following a fresh bout of snowfall.