Mughal Road Closed After Fresh Bout Of Snowfall

By
Daily Excelsior
-
File Pic

JAMMU, Jan 23: The vital Mughal Road connecting the Kashmir Valley with the Pir Panjal region has been closed for traffic following a fresh bout of snowfall.
Several inches of snow were recorded around Pir Ki Gal area on the highway overnight, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures and suspend vehicular movement.