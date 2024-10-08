Mufti expresses happiness over divisive mandate to NC-Cong

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 8: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today expressed her happiness for the decisive and strong mandate given to the NC-Congress by people, stating that a fractured mandate could have made the LG-nominated MLAs relevant.

Addressing a press conference, Mufti expressed her happiness with the decisive and strong mandate given to the NC-Congress, stating that a fractured mandate would have resulted in a Government unacceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“I am glad there was no fractured mandate; otherwise, it would have created problems. It would have resulted in a Government that the people wouldn’t have wanted,” she said.

The PDP chief noted that the people of Kashmir acted wisely, explaining that “in the case of a fractured mandate, the nominated members could have become relevant, imposing a Government that the BJP would have wanted.”

She termed the nomination of MLAs by the Lieutenant Governor as “immoral and unconstitutional.”

Regarding the election results, she mentioned that she already knew the NC-Congress would secure enough numbers on their own without requiring any external support.

“Our party members were saying that the PDP would join the alliance; I already knew all about the numbers. Iltija’s tweet was in that light to clear the party’s stand.”

Mufti stressed that the performance of her party has nothing to do with her not participating in the elections, noting that she could not have gone to the LG for every matter.

“It was even said by Omar. I have been a powerful Chief Minister; I could not have done that.”

She urged New Delhi to take the Assembly election results as a lesson, indicating that the people of J&K have given a verdict in favor of a Government and that they should not interfere in their affairs. “If they do, it would be disastrous,” she said.

Mufti asserted that the PDP is a party that continues to stand firm despite the BJP’s efforts to break it apart. “It was all versus PDP, including the BJP, during the elections. If it had been any other party, it would have been nowhere; we are still fighting.”

When asked whether the PDP will join the alliance, the PDP president responded, “Begani Shaadi Mein Abdullah Deewana,” meaning it would not be needed.

However, she noted that PDP members would play a role as constructive opposition, emphasizing that with elections, people’s issues do not end.