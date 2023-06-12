MSJK activists stage protest

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 12: Mission Statehood Jammu Kashmir (MSJK) activists here today staged a protest demonstration and burnt the effigies of J&K government and CUET for not opening examination centers in J&K thereby creating hurdles for students.

The protest was led by MSJK leader, Sunil Dimple who demanded resignation of BJP leaders for their failure in the last nine years to represent the youths and people of J&K properly.

Dimple said that poor students of far flung areas can’t afford to send their children outside J&K for exams so this is anti-students decision of BJP government.

Ashok Sharma, Nitin Saini, Sat Sharma and others were also present on the occasion.