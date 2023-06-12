Missing girl reunited with her family

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 12: A girl who had gone missing from her home was successfully reunited with her family within a span of 24 hours, thanks to the diligent efforts of the Miran Sahib Police. A police spokesperson said that the legal heirs of the girl had filed a complaint at Police Station Miran Sahib, prompting the registration of a missing report. The special police teams, led by SDPO RS Pura Nikhil Gogna and assisted by SHO Police Station Miran Sahib Inspector Zaheer Mushtaq, undertook exhaustive efforts and employed technical assistance to locate the missing girl. Once she was found, the family was promptly informed, and after completing all the necessary legal formalities, the girl was handed over to her family members.