Kuldip is president of KCCWC

Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, June 12: In a meeting here today KC Colony Welfare Committee (KCCWC) elected Kirtan Singh as patron in chief of KCCWC.
Other office bearers elected on this occasion were Ragveer Singh, chairman; Kuldip Singh, president; Rajinder Singh, vice president; Sukhdev Singh, joint secretary; Surinder Singh, advisor; Jasbeer Singh, organizing secretary; Balbir Singh, cashier; Babu Ram, Vicky Kumar, Chanda Singh and Hardeep Singh-all members and Surjeet Singh, general secretary.
Term of the Committee shall be two years and it will work for development of the colony.
