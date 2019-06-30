Mrinal Kulkarni awarded Godrej Veg Oils Fit Celebrity Mom award at Goa Marathi Film Festival 2019

PANAJI: Actor and Director Mrinal Kulkarni was honoured with Godrej Veg Oils Fit Celebrity Mom award at 12th Goa Marathi Film Festival (GMFF) 2019 here on Saturday.

The award ceremony was conducted as part of the three-day Goa Marathi Film Festival taking place from June 28-30,2019. Godrej Veg Oils Fit Celebrity Mom award was presented to Mrinal Kulkarni by Shekhar Surve, AVP Edible Oils, Godrej Industries Ltd.

On receiving the award, Kulkarni, said, “I am very happy to receive the Godrej Veg Oils Fit Celebrity Mom award. Marathi cinema holds a very important place in my career and I have always strived to raise the bar of the entire industry through my work. I am equally committed to taking up initiatives around health and fitness, not just within my family but also for the people. I am grateful to receive the support of audiences and my colleagues for these initiatives in the Marathi film industry and health space.”

Commenting on the association with Goa Marathi Film Festival, Shekhar Surve, AVP Edible Oils, Godrej Industries Ltd, said, “We are happy to support The 12th Goa Marathi Film Festival which is one of the major platform for the entire Marathi film industry. As a brand, Godrej Veg Oil, is committed to offer quality products for every family’s good health. Thus, we made our association interesting by conceptualizing Godrej Veg Oils Fit Celebrity Mom award as it matches very well with our brand values. I would like to congratulate Mrinal Kulkarni for this award and extend my wishes to continue the good work in the film industry and in the area of health.”

The 12th Goa Marathi Film Festival is a three-day festival packed with a range of splendid film screenings, celebrity appearances, felicitation to stalwarts and live performances.

Mrinal is an eminent Actor and Director have worked in both Hindi and Marathi entertainment industries. Mrinal is also mother to actor-writer Virajas Kulkarni. Notably, Mrinal is working passionately on the cancer awareness campaign for women and the children of cancer patients as a Brand Ambassador to Datar Genetics and independently through her own initiative, ‘Can Connect’. Thus, Mrinal was adjudged with the Godrej Veg Oils Fit Celebrity Mom award due to these endeavour taken by her in professional and personal life.

(AGENCIES)