MP reviews progress of development projects in Jammu

JAMMU, Apr 5: Member Parliament Jammu-Poonch Jugal Kishore Sharma, who is also the Chairman District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DDCMC) ‘DISHA’, today chaired a meeting of committee members and district officers of line departments to review the status and implementation of Central Government development schemes and welfare programmes at PWD Guest House.

Chairperson, DDC Jammu, Bharat Bhushan, Vice-Chairman DDC, Suraj Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Anshul Garg, Sarpanchs besides other concerned district officials attended the meeting.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner gave a powerpoint presentation on the achievements and progress under different schemes and the status of various developmental projects being executed in the district by different agencies.

The MP took a comprehensive review of physical and financial achievements of centrally sponsored schemes MUDRA, PMGSY, DDUGJY, NRLM, PMUJ, PMKSY, PMUY, SAUBHAGYA, IWMP, MGNREGA,ICDS,BBBP, PM-KISAN, KCC Swachh Bharat Mission, etc. The MP also reviewed the achievements of various schemes implemented by the PWD, PDD, Jal Shakti Department, Agriculture, Horticulture, Education, Social Welfare, Labor Department, urban development department and others.

The MP instructed the concerned functionaries to make sure that the benefits of Central Sponsored Schemes percolate to the targeted sections. He also stressed on creating mass awareness about the effective implementation of Central Sponsored Schemes at the grassroots level.

He emphasized on optimum utilization of available resources and instructed the concerned officers to closely monitor the ongoing development works to achieve quality parameters.

It was informed that Rs 67655.37 lakh were sanctioned under the languishing project scheme for 243 projects including roads, bridges, school buildings, out of which 128 projects have been completed till date and the work on 106 is at different stages of execution.

Deputy Commissioner further appraised the chair, that a total 3513 works have been completed under MGNREGA where as ongoing works are 3740 and 7253 works have been taken up. He also informed that 99.17 percent targets of the financial year 2020-21 have been achieved, which is the highest in the last three years.

The Member Parliament was further appraised that a total 2934 candidates were enrolled under Himayat, and 710 are undergoing training, while 2224 candidates have already completed their training and 1109 have been placed in different jobs.

Regarding the status of bunkers in Jammu district, the MP was informed that 1219 bunkers have been completed till date whereas 37 bunkers are at different stages of construction.

He directed the concerned agencies to complete all the pending development works within the given timeline. He emphasized to expedite the pace of works so that the set target of 100% completion can be achieved across the district. The MP exhorted upon the officers and field functionaries to work as a team with closed coordination for better results and public service delivery to the people.