GCW Parade students protest for online exams

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 5: Demanding that the examinations should be conducted online, some students of Government College for Women today held a protest demonstration and staged a sit-in in front of the college gate.

Shouting slogans in support of their demand, the protesting students asked the college authorities to either conduct online exams or take responsibility for health of the students.

“We are ready for appearing in the offline examinations provided the college authorities take responsibility that no student will get infected of dreaded COVID-19,” they said.

Pertinent to mention that that the GCW Parade has already issued a circular stating that forthcoming semester examinations shall be conducted offline.

The protesting students assembled in front of the college gate and blocked the ever busy road by staging a dharna for some time. They raised slogans and accused the college authorities of playing with health of the students.

“Who will be responsible if any one of us catches the infection and becomes Covid positive while appearing in the offline exam?” they asked and reiterated their demand for online examinations.

The protesting students vowed to continue their struggle till the college authorities either agree for online examinations or take responsibility for their health.