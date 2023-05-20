MP Ladakh tours Tibetan colony Choglamsar, Agling

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, May 20: To assess the development and welfare needs of Tibetan community, Member of Parliament, Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal embarked on a one-day tour to the Tibetan colony of Choglamsar and Agling villages in Leh today. Besides, he also visited Rudok, Bonpo and Karmapa Gonpa.

MP said that the visit to this colony was aimed at understanding the challenges faced by the Tibetan community and exploring opportunities for their overall upliftment. He interacted with the residents, listened to their concerns, and assured them of his support in addressing their issues. Discussions centered on various aspects such as healthcare, livelihood opportunities, and infrastructure development among others.

Additionally, MP visited the Agling and interacted with the Tibetan community. During the visit, MP engaged with the local villagers, village elders, and community leaders to gain insights into their needs and aspirations.

The discussions during the tour included the enhancement of basic amenities such as electricity, water supply, and blacktopping of road in these areas.

Tibetan people put forth multiple demands such as repair and renovation of community hall, blacktopping of link roads, including the remaining household in new connection of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), installation of streetlight, construction of Library, Hostel, community kitchen, basketball court and to upgrade the transformers and remove the overhead wires among others.

MP Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal assured the residents that he would work collaboratively with the government departments and local authorities to address the challenges faced by the Tibetan colony of Choglamsar and Agling residents.

During the tour, the MP Ladakh interacted with the concerned officers and took stock of the progress made in various developmental works. He directed all concerned officers to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) at the earliest and submit it. He further urged the officers to work towards the overall development and ensure that the benefits of the projects reach the Tibetan people.

MP Ladakh highlighted the need to extend all Government schemes to the Tibetan community residing in the region. Advocating inclusivity and equal opportunities, he stressed the importance of ensuring that the Tibetan community also benefits from various welfare initiatives.

Chairman of Block Development Councils (BDC); CRO Choglamsar; CTA Choglamsar; Local Tibetan Assembly; ACD , Leh; District Immunization Officer, Leh; BDO, Leh; Assistant Director FCS&CA; Executive Engineer R&B Leh; Executive Engineer, PHE; Executive Engineer, PDD Leh; District Social Welfare Officer, Leh; Director, TCV SOS Choglamsar; Ex Nambardar and other concerned officials were present during the tour.