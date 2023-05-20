CGPWA holds its 26th AGM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 20: The Central Government Pensioners’ Welfare Association (CGPWA) Jammu held its 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) here today.

A large number of members participated in the AGM. President of the Association, Kuldeep Khoda (former DGP and CVC) presided over the meeting.

On the occasion, a colorful Pensioners’ Journal was released which contained detailed information on pension matters and CGHS.

Among those attending the AGM included former J&K Chief Secretaries, BR Kundal and B R Sharma, former Secretary to Government of India, Ashok Angurana, former DGP Dr Ashok Bhan, former Principal Chief Conservator of Forest PP Sharma and other high ranking former civil servants.

Former DGP J&K Gopal Sharma who arrived here today on a brief visit, also joined the AGM as a honorary member of CGPWA Jammu.

Khoda spoke about the issues concerning the pensioners and said that his team is doing its best to address these. He said that while things have improved and some issues resolved, all pensioners are looking forward to the construction of CGHS Wellness Centre at Thangar, opposite Channi Himmat land, for which has been allotted by the UT Govt.

Other issues relating to further improvement of functioning of the CGHS WC including supply of timely and quality medicines are being pursued with the concerned authorities for resolution, Khoda added.

KB Jandial presented the Annual Report of the Association and said that allotment of 4.11 kanal state land for CGHS complex in Jammu and commitment of authorities to open a second WC in Jammu soon are among the satisfying achievements of the Association in the last one year.

Treasurer O P Sharma presented the audited Statement of Income and Expenditure for the 2022-23 while Gopal Sharma expressed his happiness in participating in the AGM that provided him a rare opportunity to meet his former colleagues in the service.

BR Kundal, Dr Ashok Bhan, Ashok Angurana, B R Sharma, vice president of CGPWA Dr Sudarshan Kumar, B K Raina (Editor-in-Chief of the Pensioners’ Journal released), Secretary BB Magotra and M A Anjum also spoke on the occasion.