G20 event yet another initiative for better tomorrow in J&K: Rana

JAMMU, May 20: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today lauded the enthusiasm among cross section of people in Jammu and Kashmir about the ensuing G20 event in the Valley, saying this is yet another initiative by Narendra Modi Government to put the Union Territory on the path of peace, progress and development.

Addressing people in the outskirts here this evening, Rana said the meeting beginning May 22 has rekindled hope for better tomorrow in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the Union Territory has traversed a long way from instability to stability, disturbances to humming economic activity and alien stone throwing culture to renaissance of the rich heritage and culture, especially during the past nearly four years. The grit and determination of the people have bid farewell to a nightmarish phase of disruptions and uncertainty in the situation. Now the scenario has changed with nature lovers herding to have their best of times, he said and referred to the unprecedented influx of tourists, breaking all previous records. This has become possible because of the collective efforts of the government and the people, he added.

“With people realizing the dividends of peace in terms of big boon in economic activity and near normalcy leading to smooth way of life, those elements inimical are feeling their space shrinking”, he said, hoping that the obstructionists will not succeed in pushing Jammu and Kashmir to era of despair and hopelessness again.

Rana emphasized the need for sustaining the prevailing era of peace and harmony, saying this is key to taking the Union Territory to a new era of progress and development. A situation has to be created towards growth in the traditional sectors for generating employment. Large scale investments mean wider opportunities to prosper, he said, adding that the G20 event will help in putting the Union Territory on a larger canvas globally. This will give further fillip to global investments for industrialization and infrastructural development. Beginning has already been made due to concerted efforts of the Centre and the UT administration and this mission has to be taken to its logical conclusion, he added.

Rana said the BJP’s mission of public participation in governance and inclusive development has instilled a sense of confidence among the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who are looking for the momentum to continue for betterment of the Union Territory.

