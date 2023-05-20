RK Video unveils Samsung’s Neo QLED TV

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 20: RK Video, Jammu today unveiled Samsung’s newly launched 2023 Neo QLED TV in its store.

Speaking on the unveiling ceremony, Vijay Sharma (Proprietor, RK Video Jammu) said, “Bigger screens, smart solutions, personalized experience and sustainability are some of the key features that a modern consumer looks for while buying a television.”

“Samsung’s newly launched 2023 Neo QLED TV has all these and more and we’re delighted to have unveiled it at our store in Jammu,” Sharma said, adding, “We’re sure our customers will fall in love with the Samsung Neo QLED TV’s fascinating design and innovative features.”

The Korean firm’s new 4K and 8K Neo QLED TV lineup is available in various sizes ranging from 50 inches to 98 inches. All these TVs feature QLED panels with Mini-LED-based full array local dimming and 14-bit processing, offering insanely high peak brightness levels and deep blacks.

They are also validated by Pantone for color accuracy. Samsung claims that its new TVs accurately reproduce 2,030 Pantone colors and 110 skin tone shades.