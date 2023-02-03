MP Khatana meets HM, discusses issues concerning J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Feb 3: Member Parliament Gulam Ali Khatana in a meeting with Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah discussed various issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir including security situation, developmental scenario, eviction drive and providing jobs to the unemployed youth, here late last evening.

Khatana apprised the Home Minister (HM) about the present situation due to rumours spread by the vested interests about the ongoing action against the influential encroachers in the union territory of J&K. He said that the LG administration has clarified that no action will be taken against the poor who have occupied small chunks of state land for housing or earning livelihood but the influential and politically backed land sharks won’t be spared. He stressed the need for countering the propaganda unleashed by the vested interests who have looted the state resources for last seven decades.

The MP told the Home Minister that Land to Tillers was also a scam which deprived the rightful land holders of the land without any compensation and was used only to garner votes. He said that neighbouring country is using all its might to disturb the peace in the region by inciting passions and over ground workers of the separatists are aiding their attempts.

While praising the security forces, Khatana said that army and J&K Police are putting in their best efforts to thwart the evil designs of the enemy country and backbone of terrorism has been broken. He stressed the need for providing employment opportunities to the unemployed youth and a decisive action against the drug mafia in the Union Territory. He reiterated the need for putting gamma scanners at strategic locations to check arms and drug smuggling besides free movement of anti-social elements.

Khatana said that tourism especially pilgrim tourism is an important part of the economy in J&K and hilly areas like Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar, Budgam, Kupwara need special focus.

Home Minister Amit Shah assured to redress the issues raised by the MP on priority.