DB directive in PIL regarding facilities for cancer patients

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 3: In a contempt petition filed by AV Gupta in Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding creation of facilities for treatment of cancer in Jammu and Kashmir, a Division Bench of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court comprising Chief Justice (A) Tashi Rabstan and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi has directed Commissioner Secretary Health to depute a senior officer on the next date of hearing to apprise the court as to why the posts of Lecturers, Assistant Professors, Associate Professors, Professors and Oncologists in respect of Nuclear Medicine have not been created.

After hearing Advocate Ajay Sharma and Advocate Aditya Gupta, DB directed FA Natnoo appearing for the PSC to apprise this court regarding the status of the case/litigation pending before the CAT.

Earlier, when the petition came-up for hearing, DB observed, “in terms of order dated 30.12.2021, Amit Gupta, AAG for contemnor No. 1 had submitted that by the mid of 2022 in the Super Specialty Hospital, Jammu a PET Scan Machine would be installed after necessary infrastructure for the purposes is in place”.

“Today, AAG submits that the order for purchase of the Scan Machine has already been placed, therefore, he seeks time to enable him to make operational the OPD and also to procure the Scan Machine”, the DB observed.

During the course of hearing, Advocate Ajay Sharma appearing counsel for the petitioner referred to the statement of facts filed by AAG on 23.02.2022, wherein the respondents have mentioned the sanctioned post of Lecturer only in respect of Medical Oncologist and no posts of Lecturers, Assistant Professors, Associate Professors, Professors and Oncologists have been created in respect of Nuclear Medicine in the Government Medical College Jammu.

Upon this, DB directed respondents to depute a senior officer on the next date of hearing to apprise this court as to why the posts of Lecturers, Assistant Professors, Associate Professors, Professors and Oncologists in respect of Nuclear Medicine have not been created.